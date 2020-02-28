Montana looks to extend streak vs Sac State

Montana (17-11, 13-4) vs. Sacramento State (15-12, 8-10) The Hornets Nest, Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10:05 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana…

Montana (17-11, 13-4) vs. Sacramento State (15-12, 8-10)

The Hornets Nest, Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Sacramento State. Montana has won by an average of 12 points in its last six wins over the Hornets. Sacramento State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 16, 2017, a 67-65 win.

SENIOR STUDS: Montana’s Sayeed Pridgett, Kendal Manuel and Jared Samuelson have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 65 percent of all Grizzlies points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Pridgett has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Montana field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Montana’s Manuel has attempted 153 3-pointers and connected on 36.6 percent of them, and is 9 for 18 over his last three games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hornets have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Grizzlies. Sacramento State has an assist on 52 of 82 field goals (63.4 percent) over its previous three matchups while Montana has assists on 40 of 82 field goals (48.8 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Sacramento State has held opposing teams to 58.6 points per game this season, the fourth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.