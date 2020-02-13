Monmouth looks to sweep Canisius

Monmouth (13-10, 7-5) vs. Canisius (9-15, 4-9) Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth…

Monmouth (13-10, 7-5) vs. Canisius (9-15, 4-9)

Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth goes for the season sweep over Canisius after winning the previous matchup in West Long Branch. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 10, when the Hawks outshot Canisius from the field 50 percent to 40 percent and recorded six fewer turnovers en route to the 19-point victory.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Malik Johnson has averaged 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists to lead the way for the Golden Griffins. Majesty Brandon is also a big contributor, producing 13 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Hawks have been led by Ray Salnave, who is averaging 14.7 points and 4.7 rebounds.SOLID SALNAVE: Salnave has connected on 42 percent of the 100 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also made 87 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Hawks are 0-6 when they score 63 points or fewer and 13-4 when they exceed 63 points. The Golden Griffins are 0-6 when they fail to score more than 60 points and 9-9 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hawks have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Golden Griffins. Canisius has an assist on 32 of 74 field goals (43.2 percent) over its previous three games while Monmouth has assists on 31 of 70 field goals (44.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Monmouth has committed a turnover on just 18.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all MAAC teams. The Hawks have turned the ball over only 13.2 times per game this season.

