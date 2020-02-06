Mizzou looks for home win vs Arkansas

Arkansas (16-6, 4-5) vs. Missouri (10-12, 2-7) Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri looks for…

Arkansas (16-6, 4-5) vs. Missouri (10-12, 2-7)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri looks for its fourth straight win over Arkansas at Mizzou Arena. The last victory for the Razorbacks at Missouri was a 94-61 win on Jan. 12, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Arkansas’ Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 64 percent of all Razorbacks points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jones has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all Arkansas field goals over the last three games. Jones has 31 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Missouri is 0-9 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 10-3 when it scores at least 61.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tigers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Razorbacks. Missouri has an assist on 33 of 57 field goals (57.9 percent) over its previous three contests while Arkansas has assists on 26 of 75 field goals (34.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arkansas defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.9 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Razorbacks 21st among Division I teams. The Missouri offense has turned the ball over on 21.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Tigers 319th, nationally).

