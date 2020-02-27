Missouri St. seeks revenge on S. Illinois

Southern Illinois (16-14, 10-7) vs. Missouri State (14-16, 8-9) JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern…

Southern Illinois (16-14, 10-7) vs. Missouri State (14-16, 8-9)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois goes for the season sweep over Missouri State after winning the previous matchup in Carbondale. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 8, when Missouri State made only four foul shots on seven attempts while the Salukis hit 15 of 18 en route to a two-point victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Southern Illinois’ Marcus Domask, Eric McGill and Lance Jones have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 61 percent of all Salukis points over the last five games.DOMINANT DOMASK: Domask has connected on 40.3 percent of the 129 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also converted 81.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Missouri State is 0-11 when opposing teams score 71 or more points. Southern Illinois is a perfect 6-0 when its offense scores at least 70 points.

STREAK SCORING: Missouri State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 83.7 points while giving up 61.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State is rated second among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.5 percent. The Bears have averaged 10.9 offensive boards per game and 13 per game over their last five games.

