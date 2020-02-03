Miss. St. looks to knock off No. 15 Kentucky

Mississippi State (14-7, 5-3) vs. No. 15 Kentucky (16-5, 6-2) Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9…

Mississippi State (14-7, 5-3) vs. No. 15 Kentucky (16-5, 6-2)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Kentucky looks to give Mississippi State its seventh straight loss against ranked opponents. Mississippi State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 16 Auburn Tigers 92-84 on Jan. 26, 2019. Kentucky lost 75-66 at Auburn in its most recent game.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans, Nick Richards and Tyrese Maxey have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Hagans has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Kentucky field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Mississippi State is a perfect 10-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 4-7 when fewer than four Bulldogs players score in double-figures.

STREAK SCORING: Kentucky has won its last 11 home games, scoring an average of 77.2 points while giving up 62.9.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi State is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.9 percent. The Bulldogs have averaged 13 offensive boards per game.

