Milwaukee looks to sweep IUPUI

Milwaukee (11-13, 6-6) vs. IUPUI (6-19, 2-10)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI seeks revenge on Milwaukee after dropping the first matchup in Milwaukee. The teams last played each other on Jan. 3, when IUPUI made only two 3-pointers on 13 attempts while the Panthers went 12 for 29 from deep en route to the 78-74 victory.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Milwaukee has leaned on senior leadership this year while IUPUI has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Panthers, seniors Te’Jon Lucas, Darius Roy, Josh Thomas and DeAndre Abram have combined to account for 67 percent of the team’s scoring. In the other locker room, freshmen Marcus Burk, Jaylen Minnett and Mike DePersia have combined to score 56 percent of IUPUI’s points this season, including 65 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Jaguars have scored 75.3 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 63.3 per game they recorded in non-conference play.LEAPING FOR LUCAS: Lucas has connected on 28.7 percent of the 94 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 78.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: IUPUI has lost its last six home games, scoring an average of 74.2 points while giving up 85.2.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Jaguars. IUPUI has an assist on 44 of 79 field goals (55.7 percent) across its previous three contests while Milwaukee has assists on 45 of 71 field goals (63.4 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Milwaukee has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 21.9 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all Horizon teams.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.