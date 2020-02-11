Middle Tenn. looks for road win vs UAB

Middle Tennessee (6-19, 2-10) vs. UAB (14-11, 5-7) Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee…

Middle Tennessee (6-19, 2-10) vs. UAB (14-11, 5-7)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee looks for its third straight win over UAB at Bartow Arena. UAB’s last win at home against the Blue Raiders came on Jan. 3, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Middle Tennessee has benefited heavily from its seniors. C.J. Jones, Antonio Green, Jayce Johnson and Donovan Sims have combined to account for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Blue Raiders points over the team’s last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Blue Raiders have scored 67.9 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 65.3 per game they recorded in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JONES: Jones has connected on 39.7 percent of the 156 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 23 over his last three games. He’s also converted 86.4 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: UAB is a perfect 8-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Blazers are 6-11 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Middle Tennessee’s Green has attempted 182 3-pointers and connected on 32.4 percent of them, and is 8 of 25 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UAB is ranked first among CUSA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33 percent. The Blazers have averaged 10.7 offensive boards per game.

