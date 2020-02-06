Michigan faces tough test vs No. 16 Michigan State

No. 16 Michigan State (16-7, 8-4) vs. Michigan (13-9, 4-7) Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

No. 16 Michigan State (16-7, 8-4) vs. Michigan (13-9, 4-7)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Michigan State presents a tough challenge for Michigan. Michigan has won three of its seven games against ranked opponents this season. Michigan State fell short in a 75-70 game to Penn State in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Spartans have been led by Xavier Tillman and Cassius Winston. Tillman is averaging 13.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while Winston is putting up 17.7 points and 5.6 assists per game. The Wolverines have been led by seniors Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske, who are scoring 12.1 and 13.1 per game, respectively.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Winston has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Michigan State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 35 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Spartans are 0-5 when they score 66 points or fewer and 16-2 when they exceed 66 points. The Wolverines are 0-6 when they fail to score more than 67 points and 13-3 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Michigan has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 61 points while giving up 65.7.

STINGY STATE: Michigan State has held opposing teams to 37.6 percent shooting from the field this year, the 10th-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

