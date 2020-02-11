Miami looks for home win vs BC

Boston College (12-12, 6-7) vs. Miami (11-12, 3-10) Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami…

Boston College (12-12, 6-7) vs. Miami (11-12, 3-10)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami looks for its seventh straight win over Boston College at Watsco Center. The last victory for the Eagles at Miami was a 79-75 win on Jan. 19, 2010.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Miami has leaned on senior leadership this year while Boston College has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Dejan Vasiljevic, Kameron McGusty, Sam Waardenburg and Rodney Miller Jr. have collectively accounted for 55 percent of Miami’s scoring this season. On the other hand, freshmen Derryck Thornton, Jay Heath and Steffon Mitchell have scored 48 percent of the team’s points this year and 63 percent of all Eagles points over their last five.DOMINANT DERRYCK: Thornton has connected on 24.7 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also converted 76.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Miami is 5-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 61 or fewer points, and 6-12 when opponents exceed 61 points. Boston College is 7-0 when holding opponents to 60 points or fewer, and 5-12 on the year when teams score any more than 60.

LESS INTENSITY: Boston College’s defense has forced 15.4 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 12 turnovers over its last five games and 11 over its last three.

