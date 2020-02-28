Miami, Ga. Tech meet in conference play

Miami (14-13, 6-11) vs. Georgia Tech (14-14, 8-9) McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech plays…

Miami (14-13, 6-11) vs. Georgia Tech (14-14, 8-9)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech plays host to Miami in an ACC matchup. Georgia Tech knocked off Clemson by nine points at home on Tuesday, while Miami fell 87-71 at Notre Dame on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Miami has benefited heavily from its seniors. Dejan Vasiljevic, Kameron McGusty, Rodney Miller Jr. and Sam Waardenburg have collectively accounted for 53 percent of all Hurricanes points this season, though their output has dropped to 39 percent over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Michael Devoe has had his hand in 45 percent of all Georgia Tech field goals over the last five games. Devoe has 26 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Hurricanes are 0-7 when they score 63 points or fewer and 14-6 when they exceed 63 points. The Yellow Jackets are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 63 points and 14-7 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Georgia Tech has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 70.8 points while giving up 57.2.

LAST FIVE: Miami has scored 82 points and allowed 78.6 points over its last five games. Georgia Tech has managed 70.8 points and given up 69.6 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.