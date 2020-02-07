Merrimack looks to extend streak vs LIU Brooklyn

Merrimack (16-8, 10-1) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (10-13, 5-5) Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Merrimack (16-8, 10-1) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (10-13, 5-5)

Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack looks for its 10th straight conference win against Long Island-Brooklyn. Merrimack’s last NEC loss came against the Robert Morris Colonials 69-58 on Jan. 4. Long Island-Brooklyn lost 67-63 loss at home to Mount St. Mary’s in its most recent game.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Raiquan Clark, Ty Flowers, Jermaine Jackson Jr. and Julian Batts have combined to account for 67 percent of Long Island-Brooklyn’s scoring this season. For Merrimack, Juvaris Hayes, Idris Joyner and Jaleel Lord have scored 48 percent of the team’s points this season, including 54 percent of all Warriors points over their last five.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Warriors have scored 63.9 points per game and allowed 57.9 points per game against NEC opponents. Those are both solid improvements over the 58.4 points scored and 66.3 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Hayes has accounted for 51 percent of all Merrimack field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has nine field goals and 25 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Long Island-Brooklyn is 0-8 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 10-5 when it scores at least 67.

PERFECT WHEN: Merrimack is a perfect 9-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.3 percent or less. The Warriors are 7-8 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Merrimack defense has held opponents to just 60.4 points per game, the ninth-lowest in Division I. Long Island-Brooklyn has given up an average of 77.1 points through 23 games (ranked 300th, nationally).

