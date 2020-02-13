McNeese St. looks to sweep NW State

McNeese State (12-12, 7-6) vs. Northwestern State (11-12, 8-6) Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: McNeese…

McNeese State (12-12, 7-6) vs. Northwestern State (11-12, 8-6)

Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese State goes for the season sweep over Northwestern State after winning the previous matchup in Lake Charles. The teams last met on Jan. 11, when the Cowboys created 15 Northwestern State turnovers and turned the ball over just seven times en route to the 85-76 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Northwestern State’s Chudier Bile has averaged 13.6 points and 7.3 rebounds while Nikos Chougkaz has put up 9.5 points and 7.4 rebounds. For the Cowboys, Sha’markus Kennedy has averaged 18 points, 10.7 rebounds and three blocks while A.J. Lawson has put up 16.3 points and 4.1 assists.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Lawson has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all McNeese State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 16 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Northwestern State is 6-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 66 or fewer points, and 5-12 when opponents exceed 66 points. McNeese State is 7-0 when holding opponents to 67 points or fewer, and 5-12 on the year when teams score any more than 67.

DID YOU KNOW: The McNeese State offense has scored 80.7 points per game this season, ranking the Cowboys 11th among Division I teams. The Northwestern State defense has allowed 74.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 261st overall).

