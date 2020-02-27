Marquette faces tough test vs No. 13 Seton Hall

No. 13 Seton Hall (20-7, 12-3) vs. Marquette (18-9, 8-7) Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

No. 13 Seton Hall (20-7, 12-3) vs. Marquette (18-9, 8-7)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Seton Hall presents a tough challenge for Marquette. Marquette has won two of its six games against ranked opponents this season. Seton Hall has moved up to No. 13 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Butler and St. John’s last week.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Markus Howard, Sacar Anim, Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey have combined to account for 73 percent of Marquette’s scoring this year including 68 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Seton Hall, Myles Powell, Quincy McKnight and Romaro Gill have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 55 percent of all Pirates points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Howard has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Marquette field goals over the last three games. Howard has accounted for 24 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Marquette is 12-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 68 or fewer points, and 6-9 when opponents exceed 68 points. Seton Hall is 13-0 when holding opponents to 66 points or fewer, and 7-7 on the year when teams score any more than 66.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette as a collective unit has made 10.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-best among Division I teams.

