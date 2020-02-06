Manhattan looks for home win vs Niagara

Niagara (7-14, 5-5) vs. Manhattan (9-10, 5-5) Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan looks…

Niagara (7-14, 5-5) vs. Manhattan (9-10, 5-5)

Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan looks for its seventh straight win over Niagara at Draddy Gymnasium. The last victory for the Purple Eagles at Manhattan was a 60-56 win on Feb. 17, 2013.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Marcus Hammond is averaging 13.5 points and four rebounds to lead the charge for the Purple Eagles. James Towns is also a key contributor, accounting for 12 points per game. The Jaspers have been led by Pauly Paulicap, who is averaging 9.3 points and 6.4 rebounds.

MAAC IMPROVEMENT: The Jaspers have scored 66.7 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 60.2 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.MIGHTY MARCUS: Hammond has connected on 39.4 percent of the 104 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also converted 82.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Niagara is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 7-5 when scoring at least 64.

BEHIND THE ARC: Manhattan’s Samir Stewart has attempted 119 3-pointers and connected on 28.6 percent of them, and is 6 for 23 over the last three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Niagara offense has turned the ball over on 15.8 percent of its possessions, the 16th-best mark in Division I. 21 percent of all Manhattan possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Jaspers are ranked 291st, nationally).

