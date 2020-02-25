Maine seeks revenge on New Hampshire

New Hampshire (13-13, 6-7) vs. Maine (7-20, 3-10) Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, Maine; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New…

New Hampshire (13-13, 6-7) vs. Maine (7-20, 3-10)

Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, Maine; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire goes for the season sweep over Maine after winning the previous matchup in Durham. The teams last played each other on Jan. 8, when the Wildcats shot 46 percent from the field while limiting Maine’s shooters to just 28.6 percent en route to a 57-51 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Maine’s Andrew Fleming, Sergio El Darwich and Nedeljko Prijovic have combined to account for 57 percent of all Black Bears scoring this season, although the trio’s production has fallen to 46 percent over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: El Darwich has directly created 48 percent of all Maine field goals over the last three games. El Darwich has 18 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Maine is 0-19 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 7-1 when it scores at least 64.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Maine is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Black Bears are 1-20 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire is ranked second among America East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 29.8 percent. The Wildcats have averaged 11.8 offensive boards per game and 13.3 per game over their last three games.

