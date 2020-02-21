Longwood looks to sweep High Point

High Point (9-19, 6-9) vs. Longwood (12-17, 7-9) Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: High Point…

High Point (9-19, 6-9) vs. Longwood (12-17, 7-9)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point seeks revenge on Longwood after dropping the first matchup in High Point. The teams last met on Jan. 25, when the Lancers shot 42.2 percent from the field while holding High Point to just 34 percent en route to a 10-point victory.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: High Point has relied heavily on its freshmen. John-Michael Wright, Eric Coleman Jr., Caden Sanchez and Jamal Wright have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Panthers points over the team’s last five games.JUMPING FOR JOHN-MICHAEL: John-Michael Wright has connected on 33.3 percent of the 168 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 77.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Panthers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Lancers. Longwood has an assist on 41 of 74 field goals (55.4 percent) over its previous three outings while High Point has assists on 42 of 68 field goals (61.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Longwood has made 9.1 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Big South teams.



