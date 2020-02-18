Long Beach St. looks to sweep UC Irvine

Long Beach State (9-17, 4-6) vs. UC Irvine (17-10, 9-2) Bren Events Center, Irvine, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Long Beach State (9-17, 4-6) vs. UC Irvine (17-10, 9-2)

Bren Events Center, Irvine, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State goes for the season sweep over UC Irvine after winning the previous matchup in Long Beach. The teams last played each other on Jan. 22, when the Beach shot 46.2 percent from the field while holding UC Irvine’s shooters to just 33.8 percent en route to a seven-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UC Irvine’s Collin Welp has averaged 13.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while Eyassu Worku has put up 12.1 points. For the Beach, Chance Hunter has averaged 14.8 points and five rebounds while Michael Carter III has put up 12 points.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Anteaters have allowed only 62.5 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 68.5 per game they allowed in non-conference play.CLUTCH CHANCE: Hunter has connected on 44.1 percent of the 118 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 26 over his last five games. He’s also made 61.8 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Anteaters are 0-6 when they score 61 points or fewer and 17-4 when they exceed 61 points. The Beach are 0-16 when allowing 66 or more points and 9-1 on the season, otherwise.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Long Beach State is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Beach are 2-17 when opponents score more than 63.

SECOND CHANCES: UC Irvine has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.5 percent this year. That figure is the 15th-highest in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for Long Beach State stands at just 25.7 percent (ranked 263rd).

