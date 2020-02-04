Long Beach St. looks for road win vs Cal Poly

Long Beach State (7-16, 2-5) vs. Cal Poly (5-16, 2-5) Robert A. Mott Gym, San Luis Obispo, California; Wednesday, 10…

Long Beach State (7-16, 2-5) vs. Cal Poly (5-16, 2-5)

Robert A. Mott Gym, San Luis Obispo, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State looks for its third straight win over Cal Poly at Robert A. Mott Gym. Cal Poly’s last win at home against the Beach came on Jan. 16, 2016.

TEAM LEADERS: Cal Poly’s Junior Ballard has averaged 12.4 points while Colby Rogers has put up 8.6 points. For the Beach, Chance Hunter has averaged 15 points and 5.3 rebounds while Michael Carter III has put up 12 points.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Mustangs have scored 66.1 points per game against Big West opponents so far, an improvement from the 59.8 per game they managed in non-conference play.CLUTCH CHANCE: Hunter has connected on 43.8 percent of the 105 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 32 over the last five games. He’s also converted 58.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Mustangs are 0-14 when they score 69 points or fewer and 5-2 when they exceed 69 points. The Beach are 0-15 when allowing 66 or more points and 7-1 on the season, otherwise.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Long Beach State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Beach are 2-16 when opponents score more than 62.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State is ranked first among Big West teams with an average of 72.4 possessions per game.

