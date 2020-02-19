LMU seeks revenge on St. Mary’s

Loyola Marymount (9-17, 3-9) vs. Saint Mary’s (21-6, 8-4) University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Marymount (9-17, 3-9) vs. Saint Mary’s (21-6, 8-4)

University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s goes for the season sweep over Loyola Marymount after winning the previous matchup in Los Angeles. The teams last played on Jan. 25, when the Gaels shot 56.8 percent from the field while holding Loyola Marymount to just 45.8 percent en route to the 73-62 victory.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Saint Mary’s has been fueled by senior leadership while Loyola Marymount has relied on freshmen this year. Seniors Jordan Ford, Malik Fitts, Tanner Krebs and Tommy Kuhse have collectively accounted for 69 percent of all Saint Mary’s scoring this season. On the other side, freshmen Eli Scott, Ivan Alipiev and Keli Leaupepe have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this year and have scored 56 percent of all Lions points over their last five.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Ford has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Saint Mary’s field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Loyola Marymount is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.3 percent or less. The Lions are 3-17 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Lions have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Gaels. Saint Mary’s has 24 assists on 75 field goals (32 percent) over its previous three matchups while Loyola Marymount has assists on 33 of 74 field goals (44.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Saint Mary’s offense has turned the ball over on just 15.4 percent of its possessions, the ninth-lowest mark in all of Division I. 21.2 percent of all Loyola Marymount possessions have resulted in a turnover.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.