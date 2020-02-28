LMU looks for home win vs San Francisco

San Francisco (19-11, 8-7) vs. Loyola Marymount (10-19, 4-11) Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Francisco (19-11, 8-7) vs. Loyola Marymount (10-19, 4-11)

Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount looks for its fourth straight win over San Francisco at Albert Gersten Pavilion. The last victory for the Dons at Loyola Marymount was a 72-45 win on Feb. 19, 2015.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: San Francisco has relied on senior leadership this year while Loyola Marymount has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Dons, seniors Charles Minlend, Jamaree Bouyea, Jimbo Lull and Jordan Ratinho have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring. In the other locker room, freshmen Eli Scott, Ivan Alipiev and Keli Leaupepe have collectively accounted for 50 percent of Loyola Marymount’s scoring this season and 59 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.MIGHTY MINLEND: Minlend has connected on 31.4 percent of the 140 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 64 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: San Francisco is a perfect 12-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Dons are 7-11 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

STREAK STATS: Loyola Marymount has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 59 points while giving up 69.5.

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco as a team has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among WCC teams.

