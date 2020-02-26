LMU looks for home win vs Pacific

Pacific (21-9, 9-5) vs. Loyola Marymount (10-18, 4-10) Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola…

Pacific (21-9, 9-5) vs. Loyola Marymount (10-18, 4-10)

Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount looks for its fourth straight win over Pacific at Albert Gersten Pavilion. The last victory for the Tigers at Loyola Marymount was a 60-58 win on Jan. 9, 2016.

FAB FRESHMEN: Loyola Marymount’s Eli Scott, Ivan Alipiev and Keli Leaupepe have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 60 percent of all Lions points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Scott has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Loyola Marymount field goals over the last three games. Scott has accounted for 17 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Loyola Marymount has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 61 points while giving up 72.7.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Lions have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Loyola Marymount has 29 assists on 61 field goals (47.5 percent) across its previous three contests while Pacific has assists on 33 of 84 field goals (39.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pacific is ranked first among WCC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.2 percent. The Tigers have averaged 10.8 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.