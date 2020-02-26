LIU Brooklyn seeks revenge on Wagner

Wagner (8-19, 5-11) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (13-16, 8-8) Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wagner (8-19, 5-11) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (13-16, 8-8)

Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Island-Brooklyn seeks revenge on Wagner after dropping the first matchup in Staten Island. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 20, when the Seahawks shot 47.1 percent from the field while limiting Long Island-Brooklyn’s shooters to just 43.8 percent en route to a 72-64 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Long Island-Brooklyn’s Raiquan Clark has averaged 20.3 points and 7.4 rebounds while Ty Flowers has put up 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds. For the Seahawks, Alex Morales has averaged 13.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while Elijah Ford has put up 9.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.ACCURATE ALEX: Morales has connected on 38.1 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over his last five games. He’s also made 69.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Sharks are 0-8 when they score 66 points or fewer and 13-8 when they exceed 66 points. The Seahawks are 0-12 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 8-7 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: Wagner is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Seahawks are 3-19 when opponents score more than 64.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Island-Brooklyn is ranked second among NEC teams with an average of 76.7 points per game.

