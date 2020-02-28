LIU Brooklyn seeks revenge on Sacred Heart

Long Island-Brooklyn (14-16, 9-8) vs. Sacred Heart (18-12, 11-6) William Pitt Center – West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 3:30 p.m.…

Long Island-Brooklyn (14-16, 9-8) vs. Sacred Heart (18-12, 11-6)

William Pitt Center – West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Island-Brooklyn seeks revenge on Sacred Heart after dropping the first matchup in Brooklyn. The teams last went at it on Feb. 15, when the Pioneers shot 45.9 percent from the field while holding Long Island-Brooklyn to just 41.5 percent on their way to the eight-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Sacred Heart’s E.J. Anosike has averaged 15.7 points and 11.4 rebounds while Koreem Ozier has put up 13.9 points. For the Sharks, Raiquan Clark has averaged 20 points and 7.6 rebounds while Ty Flowers has put up 14.3 points and 10 rebounds.CLUTCH CLARK: Clark has connected on 32.4 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 14 over his last five games. He’s also converted 67.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Long Island-Brooklyn is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 14-8 when scoring at least 66.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Sharks have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Pioneers. Sacred Heart has 34 assists on 71 field goals (47.9 percent) over its previous three matchups while Long Island-Brooklyn has assists on 37 of 77 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: Sacred Heart has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 34.9 percent this year. That rate is ranked 19th in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Long Island-Brooklyn stands at just 22.6 percent (ranked 323rd).

