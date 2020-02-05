Liberty looks to sweep Jacksonville

Liberty (21-3, 7-2) vs. Jacksonville (11-13, 4-5) Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Liberty goes for…

Liberty (21-3, 7-2) vs. Jacksonville (11-13, 4-5)

Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty goes for the season sweep over Jacksonville after winning the previous matchup in Lynchburg. The teams last played each other on Jan. 11, when the Flames outshot Jacksonville from the field 42 percent to 27.5 percent and hit five more 3-pointers en route to the 17-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Jacksonville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. David Bell, Destin Barnes, Aamahne Santos and DeAnthony McCallum have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Dolphins points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Flames have given up only 49.2 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 55.9 per game they allowed over 13 non-conference games.CLUTCH CALEB: Caleb Homesley has connected on 31 percent of the 84 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also converted 55.6 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Jacksonville’s Barnes has attempted 149 3-pointers and connected on 32.9 percent of them, and is 9 of 22 over the past three games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Dolphins have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Flames. Jacksonville has 43 assists on 80 field goals (53.8 percent) over its past three outings while Liberty has assists on 35 of 73 field goals (47.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Liberty offense has recorded a turnover on only 16 percent of its possessions, which is the 18th-best rate in the nation. The Jacksonville defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 343rd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.