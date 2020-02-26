Liberty looks to extend streak vs Kennesaw St.

Liberty (26-3, 12-2) vs. Kennesaw State (1-26, 0-14) KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Liberty…

Liberty (26-3, 12-2) vs. Kennesaw State (1-26, 0-14)

KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty looks for its eighth straight conference win against Kennesaw State. Liberty’s last Atlantic Sun loss came against the Stetson Hatters 48-43 on Jan. 25. Kennesaw State has dropped its last 15 games against conference opponents dating back to last season.

SUPER SENIORS: Liberty has benefited heavily from its seniors. Caleb Homesley, Scottie James, Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz and Myo Baxter-Bell have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 93 percent of all Flames points over the team’s last five games.CLUTCH CALEB: Homesley has connected on 35.1 percent of the 114 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also converted 58.9 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Kennesaw State has lost its last seven home games, scoring an average of 61 points while giving up 74.1.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Flames have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Owls. Kennesaw State has 20 assists on 49 field goals (40.8 percent) over its past three matchups while Liberty has assists on 48 of 75 field goals (64 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Liberty defense has allowed only 52.9 points per game to opponents, which is the second-lowest figure in the country. The Kennesaw State offense has averaged just 55.4 points through 27 games (ranked 311th among Division I teams).

