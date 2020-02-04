Lehigh looks to end streak vs Colgate

Colgate (17-6, 8-2) vs. Lehigh (5-17, 2-8) Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate looks to…

Colgate (17-6, 8-2) vs. Lehigh (5-17, 2-8)

Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate looks to extend Lehigh’s conference losing streak to seven games. Lehigh’s last Patriot League win came against the American Eagles 82-73 on Jan. 11. Colgate beat Holy Cross by nine on the road in its last outing.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Jordan Cohen has averaged 15.3 points and 4.5 assists to lead the charge for the Mountain Hawks. Complementing Cohen is Jeameril Wilson, who is producing 8.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Raiders have been led by Jordan Burns, who is averaging 15.3 points and four assists.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Mountain Hawks have scored 71 points per game against Patriot League opponents so far, an improvement from the 62.4 per game they recorded in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Burns has connected on 37.1 percent of the 170 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 34 over his last five games. He’s also made 81.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 69: Lehigh is 0-14 when its offense scores 69 points or fewer. Colgate is a perfect 11-0 when it holds opponents to 69 or fewer points.

STREAK STATS: Lehigh has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 72.7 points while giving up 80.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Colgate offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 21st-lowest rate in the nation. The Lehigh defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 284th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.