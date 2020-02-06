Lehigh looks for road win vs Lafayette

Lehigh (5-18, 2-9) vs. Lafayette (15-7, 7-4) Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh looks…

Lehigh (5-18, 2-9) vs. Lafayette (15-7, 7-4)

Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh looks for its fifth straight win over Lafayette at Kirby Sports Center. Lafayette’s last win at home against the Mountain Hawks came on Feb. 23, 2014.

SAVVY SENIORS: Lafayette’s Justin Jaworski, Myles Cherry and Lukas Jarrett have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Leopards points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Mountain Hawks have scored 70.2 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 62.4 per game they put up against non-conference competition.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Jordan Cohen has connected on 38.4 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also made 84.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Lehigh is 0-13 when it allows at least 74 points and 5-5 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

STREAK STATS: Lehigh has lost its last 12 road games, scoring 62.9 points, while allowing 76.1 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Lafayette has made 9.5 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among Patriot League teams.

