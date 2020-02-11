Lamar looks for road win vs Nicholls St.

Lamar (12-12, 6-7) vs. Nicholls State (15-9, 9-4) David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lamar (12-12, 6-7) vs. Nicholls State (15-9, 9-4)

David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar looks for its third straight win over Nicholls State at David R. Stopher Gym. Nicholls State’s last win at home against the Cardinals came on March 7, 2013.

SENIOR STUDS: Nicholls State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Warith Alatishe, Dexter McClanahan, Elvis Harvey Jr. and Andre Jones have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Colonels points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: V.J. Holmes has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Lamar field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Lamar is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 12-2 when scoring at least 62.

STREAK SCORING: Nicholls State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 86 points while giving up 79.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nicholls State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.3 percent of all possessions, which is the fifth-highest rate in the country. Lamar has turned the ball over on 21.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 310th among Division I teams).

