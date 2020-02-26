La. Tech seeks revenge on WKU

Louisiana Tech (20-7, 11-4) vs. Western Kentucky (18-9, 11-4) E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Louisiana Tech (20-7, 11-4) vs. Western Kentucky (18-9, 11-4)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech seeks revenge on Western Kentucky after dropping the first matchup in Bowling Green. The teams last played on Feb. 6, when the Hilltoppers outshot Louisiana Tech 44.4 percent to 41.8 percent and hit 17 more foul shots en route to the 65-54 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Western Kentucky’s Carson Williams, Jared Savage and Camron Justice have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 54 percent of all Hilltoppers scoring over the last five games.DOMINANT DAQUAN: DaQuan Bracey has connected on 48.1 percent of the 106 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also made 53.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Hilltoppers are 9-0 when they hold opposing teams to 66 points or fewer and 9-9 when opponents exceed 66 points. The Bulldogs are 13-0 when converting on at least 66.7 percent of its free throws and 7-7 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Hilltoppers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Western Kentucky has 30 assists on 68 field goals (44.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Louisiana Tech has assists on 25 of 82 field goals (30.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky has committed a turnover on just 17.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all CUSA teams. The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over only 12.5 times per game this season and just 9.4 times per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.