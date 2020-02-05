La. Tech looks to extend streak vs WKU

Louisiana Tech (17-5, 8-2) vs. Western Kentucky (14-8, 7-3) E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Louisiana Tech (17-5, 8-2) vs. Western Kentucky (14-8, 7-3)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech looks for its fifth straight conference win against Western Kentucky. Louisiana Tech’s last CUSA loss came against the North Texas Mean Green 51-50 on Jan. 18. Western Kentucky lost 81-76 on the road to Florida International in its most recent game.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Carson Williams, Jared Savage and Camron Justice have collectively scored 44 percent of Western Kentucky’s points this season. For Louisiana Tech, .

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hilltoppers have allowed just 69.6 points per game to conference opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 73.7 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.DOMINANT DAQUAN: DaQuan Bracey has connected on 50.6 percent of the 87 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 49 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Louisiana Tech has won its last three road games, scoring 72 points and allowing 64 points during those contests. Western Kentucky has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 80.6 points while giving up 72.2.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Hilltoppers. Western Kentucky has 29 assists on 82 field goals (35.4 percent) over its past three outings while Louisiana Tech has assists on 42 of 76 field goals (55.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Louisiana Tech defense has held opponents to just 61.6 points per game, the 23rd-lowest in Division I. Western Kentucky has given up an average of 71.5 points through 22 games (ranked 215th, nationally).

