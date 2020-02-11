Richmond (17-6, 7-3) vs. La Salle (11-11, 2-8) Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La Salle…

Richmond (17-6, 7-3) vs. La Salle (11-11, 2-8)

Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle seeks revenge on Richmond after dropping the first matchup in Richmond. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 22, when the Spiders outshot La Salle from the field 60 percent to 32.8 percent and made 10 more free throws on their way to the 75-57 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Isiah Deas, Scott Spencer and Saul Phiri have combined to score 39 percent of La Salle’s points this season. For Richmond, Grant Golden, Nick Sherod and Blake Francis have collectively scored 50 percent of the team’s points this year.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jacob Gilyard has directly created 40 percent of all Richmond field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 11 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: La Salle is 7-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 64 or fewer points, and 4-11 when opponents exceed 64 points. Richmond is 14-0 when holding opponents to 71 points or fewer, and 3-6 on the year when teams score any more than 71.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Explorers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Spiders. La Salle has 46 assists on 79 field goals (58.2 percent) over its past three outings while Richmond has assists on 39 of 70 field goals (55.7 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Richmond offense has turned the ball over on 15.6 percent of its possessions, the 10th-best mark in Division I. 21.8 percent of all La Salle possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Explorers are ranked 320th, nationally).

