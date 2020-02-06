La Salle looks for home win vs St. Joe’s

Saint Joseph’s (4-18, 0-9) vs. La Salle (10-11, 1-8) Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La…

Saint Joseph’s (4-18, 0-9) vs. La Salle (10-11, 1-8)

Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle looks for its fourth straight win over Saint Joseph’s at Tom Gola Arena. The last victory for the Hawks at La Salle was a 69-48 win on Jan. 24, 2016.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: La Salle has been fueled by senior leadership while Saint Joseph’s has relied on freshmen this year. Seniors Isiah Deas, Scott Spencer and Saul Phiri have combined to score 40 percent of La Salle’s points this season. On the other bench, freshmen Ryan Daly, Cameron Brown and Rahmir Moore have collectively scored 51 percent of the team’s points this year and have accounted for 54 percent of all Hawks points over their last five.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Daly has either made or assisted on 56 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last three games. Daly has accounted for 26 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Explorers are 0-7 when they score 65 points or fewer and 10-4 when they exceed 65 points. The Hawks are 0-18 when they fail to score more than 83 points and 4-0 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: La Salle is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Explorers are 3-11 when opponents score more than 64 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Joseph’s as a team has made 9.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among A10 teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.