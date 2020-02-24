La Salle, Davidson meet in conference play

La Salle (13-13, 4-10) vs. Davidson (14-12, 8-6) Belk Arena, Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La…

La Salle (13-13, 4-10) vs. Davidson (14-12, 8-6)

Belk Arena, Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle visits Davidson in an A10 matchup. La Salle beat George Washington by 10 on the road in its last outing. Davidson is coming off a 77-75 overtime home win over Rhode Island in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: La Salle’s Isiah Deas, Scott Spencer and Saul Phiri have collectively scored 38 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 40 percent of all Explorers scoring over the last five games.GIFTED GUDMUNDSSON: Jon Axel Gudmundsson has connected on 32.4 percent of the 148 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 76.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: La Salle is 9-0 when it limits opponents to 64 or fewer points, and 4-13 when opposing teams exceed 64 points. Davidson is 11-0 when holding opponents to 64 points or fewer, and 3-12 whenever teams score more than 64 on the Wildcats.

STREAK SCORING: Davidson has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 76 points while giving up 57.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Davidson has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among A10 teams.

