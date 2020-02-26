La.-Monroe seeks revenge on Little Rock

Louisiana-Monroe (9-18, 5-13) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (19-9, 13-4) Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisiana-Monroe (9-18, 5-13) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (19-9, 13-4)

Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Monroe seeks revenge on Arkansas-Little Rock after dropping the first matchup in Monroe. The teams last played on Dec. 19, when the Trojans shot 48.9 percent from the field and went 12 for 24 from 3-point territory en route to a one-point victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Arkansas-Little Rock’s Markquis Nowell has averaged 16.8 points, 4.9 assists and two steals while Ruot Monyyong has put up 11.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and two blocks. For the Warhawks, Michael Ertel has averaged 16.4 points while Tyree White has put up 10.1 points and 5.7 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Nowell has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Arkansas-Little Rock field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 20 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Louisiana-Monroe is 6-0 when it puts up 73 or more points and 3-18 when falling short of 73. Arkansas-Little Rock is 14-0 when it scores at least 72 points and 5-9 on the year, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Arkansas-Little Rock has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 90 points while giving up 78.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Little Rock has attempted the second-most free throws among all Sun Belt teams. The Trojans have averaged 23.3 free throws per game this season and 27.6 per game over their last five games.

