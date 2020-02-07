La.-Monroe looks to end streak vs Ga. State

Georgia State (15-9, 8-5) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (6-16, 2-11) Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State…

Georgia State (15-9, 8-5) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (6-16, 2-11)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State looks to extend Louisiana-Monroe’s conference losing streak to 10 games. Louisiana-Monroe’s last Sun Belt win came against the South Alabama Jaguars 69-49 on Jan. 4. Georgia State fell short in an 80-78 game at Louisiana-Lafayette in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Louisiana-Monroe’s Michael Ertel, Tyree White and D’Andre Bernard have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 54 percent of all Warhawks points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Ertel has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Louisiana-Monroe field goals over the last three games. Ertel has accounted for 22 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Louisiana-Monroe is 0-13 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 6-3 when it scores at least 64.

STREAK STATS: Louisiana-Monroe has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 62 points while giving up 69.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgia State offense has scored 79 points per game, the 21st-highest figure in Division I. Louisiana-Monroe has only averaged 62.3 points per game, which ranks 301st nationally.

