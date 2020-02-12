La.-Lafeyette seeks revenge on S. Alabama

Louisiana-Lafayette (10-15, 5-9) vs. South Alabama (14-11, 7-7) Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette seeks…

Louisiana-Lafayette (10-15, 5-9) vs. South Alabama (14-11, 7-7)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette seeks revenge on South Alabama after dropping the first matchup in Lafayette. The teams last played on Jan. 2, when the Jaguars shot 40.8 percent from the field while holding Louisiana-Lafayette to just 32.8 percent en route to a 60-57 victory.

.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Jalen Johnson has connected on 28.2 percent of the 117 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also made 81.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Louisiana-Lafayette is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 10-6 when scoring at least 65.

PERFECT WHEN: South Alabama is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Jaguars are 5-11 when opponents score more than 68 points.

LIGHTER INTENSITY: Louisiana-Lafayette’s defense has forced 14 turnovers per game this year, but is averaging 10.4 turnovers over its last five games.

