La.-Lafeyette looks for road win vs Little Rock

Louisiana-Lafayette (12-17, 7-11) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (19-9, 13-4) Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisiana-Lafayette (12-17, 7-11) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (19-9, 13-4)

Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette looks for its third straight win over Arkansas-Little Rock at Jack Stephens Center. Arkansas-Little Rock’s last win at home against the Ragin’ Cajuns came on Jan. 7, 2016.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Arkansas-Little Rock’s Markquis Nowell has averaged 16.8 points, 4.9 assists and two steals while Ruot Monyyong has put up 11.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and two blocks. For the Ragin’ Cajuns, Jalen Johnson has averaged 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds while Mylik Wilson has put up 11.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals.

CREATING OFFENSE: Nowell has accounted for 42 percent of all Arkansas-Little Rock field goals over the last five games. Nowell has 20 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Trojans are 0-7 when they score 66 points or fewer and 19-2 when they exceed 66 points. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 65 points and 12-8 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK SCORING: Arkansas-Little Rock has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 90 points while giving up 78.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Little Rock has attempted the second-most free throws among all Sun Belt teams. The Trojans have averaged 23.3 free throws per game this season and 27.6 per game over their last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

