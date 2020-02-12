Kinsey, Marshall visit UTSA

Marshall (12-13, 6-6) vs. UTSA (11-14, 5-7) UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

Marshall (12-13, 6-6) vs. UTSA (11-14, 5-7)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Taevion Kinsey and Marshall will go up against Jhivvan Jackson and UTSA. The sophomore Kinsey has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17 over his last five games. Jackson, a junior, is averaging 29.4 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: The electric Jackson has averaged 27 points and six rebounds to lead the way for the Roadrunners. Complementing Jackson is Keaton Wallace, who is accounting for 19 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Thundering Herd are led by Kinsey, who is averaging 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

RAMPING IT UP: The Roadrunners have scored 80.3 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 72.3 per game they managed against non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TAEVION: Kinsey has connected on 23.6 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also made 66.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Thundering Herd are 0-5 when they score 66 points or fewer and 12-8 when they exceed 66 points. The Roadrunners are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 72 points and 11-7 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: UTSA is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.3 percent or less. The Roadrunners are 5-14 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The UTSA offense has scored 79 points per game this season, ranking the Roadrunners 21st among Division 1 teams. The Marshall defense has allowed 72.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 232nd).

