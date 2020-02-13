Kent State looks for home win vs Ohio

Ohio (12-12, 4-7) vs. Kent State (16-8, 6-5) Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ohio (12-12, 4-7) vs. Kent State (16-8, 6-5)

Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State looks for its sixth straight win over Ohio at Memorial A & C Center. The last victory for the Bobcats at Kent State was a 59-53 win on Jan. 8, 2014.

SENIOR STUDS: Ohio’s Jason Preston, Jordan Dartis and Sylvester Ogbonda have collectively scored 49 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 47 percent of all Bobcats scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Preston has made or assisted on 56 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Flashes. Kent State has 32 assists on 65 field goals (49.2 percent) over its previous three contests while Ohio has assists on 37 of 72 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Ohio has scored 68 points and allowed 57.3 points over its last three games. Kent State has managed 58.7 points while giving up 62 over its last three.

