Kansas State looks to extend streak vs Baylor

Baylor (19-1, 8-0) vs. Kansas State (9-12, 2-6)

Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Baylor. In its last six wins against the Bears, Kansas State has won by an average of 6 points. Baylor’s last win in the series came on Jan. 14, 2017, a 77-68 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Kansas State’s Cartier Diarra, Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bears have allowed just 54.5 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 60.3 per game they gave up over 12 non-conference games.JUMPING FOR JARED: Jared Butler has connected on 36.8 percent of the 125 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also made 85.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Kansas State is 0-5 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 9-7 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

STREAK SCORING: Baylor has won its last six road games, scoring 69.2 points, while allowing 59 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor defense has allowed only 58 points per game to opponents, which is the fifth-best mark in the country. The Kansas State offense has produced just 65.1 points through 21 games (ranked 276th among Division I teams).

