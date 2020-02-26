JSU seeks revenge on Tennessee St.

Jacksonville State (12-17, 7-9) vs. Tennessee State (16-13, 8-8) Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee…

Jacksonville State (12-17, 7-9) vs. Tennessee State (16-13, 8-8)

Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State goes for the season sweep over Jacksonville State after winning the previous matchup in Jacksonville. The teams last played on Jan. 30, when the Tigers shot 48.2 percent from the field while holding Jacksonville State to just 31 percent en route to a 10-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: The Gamecocks have been led by De’Torrion Ware and Jacara Cross. Ware has averaged 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while Cross has recorded 12.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been anchored by Wesley Harris and Carlos Marshall Jr.. Harris has averaged 11.5 points and 6.1 rebounds while Marshall has put up 11.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DE’TORRION: Ware has connected on 35.2 percent of the 162 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 36 over the last five games. He’s also made 77.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Gamecocks are 0-7 when they score 62 points or fewer and 12-10 when they exceed 62 points. The Tigers are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 63 points and 16-6 on the season, otherwise.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Tennessee State is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least seven opposing shots. The Tigers are 11-13 this season when they block fewer than seven shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee State is rated second among OVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.5 percent. The Tigers have averaged 10.8 offensive boards per game.

