JSU looks to sweep UTM

UT Martin (8-18, 4-11) vs. Jacksonville State (11-17, 6-9)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State goes for the season sweep over UT Martin after winning the previous matchup in Martin. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 8, when the Gamecocks shot 53.2 percent from the field while limiting UT Martin to just 36.1 percent on their way to the 75-61 victory.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: UT Martin has relied heavily on its freshmen. Quintin Dove, Miles Thomas, Eman Sertovic and Ja’Darius Harris have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Skyhawks points over the team’s last five games.DOMINANT DOVE: Dove has connected on 34 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 79.5 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Gamecocks are 0-7 when they score 62 points or fewer and 11-10 when they exceed 62 points. The Skyhawks are 0-10 when they fail to score more than 72 points and 8-8 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: UT Martin has lost its last four road games, scoring 75 points, while allowing 84 per game.

RECENT GAMES: UT Martin has scored 70.4 points and allowed 73.6 points over its last five games. Jacksonville State has averaged 74 points while allowing 74.2 over its last five.

