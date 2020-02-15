Johnson, NC State visit BC

North Carolina State (16-8, 7-6) vs. Boston College (12-13, 6-8) Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Sunday, 6 p.m.…

North Carolina State (16-8, 7-6) vs. Boston College (12-13, 6-8)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Markell Johnson and North Carolina State will go up against Jay Heath and Boston College. The senior Johnson is averaging 13.6 points and seven assists over the last five games. Heath, a freshman, is averaging 13.6 points over the last five games.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: North Carolina State has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Boston College has depended on freshmen. For the Wolfpack, seniors Johnson, Devon Daniels, C.J. Bryce, D.J. Funderburk and Jericole Hellems have combined to account for 76 percent of the team’s scoring, including 86 percent of all points over its last five. On the other bench, freshmen Heath, Derryck Thornton and Steffon Mitchell have collectively accounted for 48 percent of Boston College’s scoring this season and 55 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Johnson has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all North Carolina State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Boston College is 0-8 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 12-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

PERFECT WHEN: The Eagles are 7-0 when they hold opposing teams to 60 points or fewer and 5-13 when opponents exceed 60 points. The Wolfpack are 11-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 5-8 when the team hits fewer than eight from long range.

LOOSENING UP: North Carolina State’s offense has turned the ball over 11.8 times per game this year, but is averaging 15.7 turnovers over its last three games.

