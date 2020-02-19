JMU seeks revenge on Elon

Elon (10-18, 6-9) vs. James Madison (9-16, 2-12) JMU Convocation Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Elon…

Elon (10-18, 6-9) vs. James Madison (9-16, 2-12)

JMU Convocation Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon goes for the season sweep over James Madison after winning the previous matchup in Elon. The teams last played each other on Jan. 25, when the Phoenix outshot James Madison from the field 41.4 percent to 38.2 percent and had five fewer turnovers on the way to a nine-point victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: James Madison’s Matt Lewis, Darius Banks and Michael Christmas have collectively accounted for 51 percent of all Dukes points this season, though that trio’s production has decreased to 42 percent over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Marcus Sheffield II has had his hand in 59 percent of all Elon field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 25 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Phoenix have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Dukes. James Madison has an assist on 28 of 72 field goals (38.9 percent) across its previous three matchups while Elon has assists on 45 of 68 field goals (66.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: James Madison gets to the line more often than any other CAA team. The Dukes have averaged 23 free throws per game this season.

