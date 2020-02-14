JMU looks for home win vs Towson

James Madison looks for its sixth straight win over Towson at JMU Convocation Center. The last victory for the Tigers at James Madison was a 69-66 win on Feb. 26, 2014.

Towson (15-11, 8-5) vs. James Madison (9-15, 2-11)

JMU Convocation Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Towson has depended on senior leadership while James Madison has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Tigers, seniors Brian Fobbs, Nakye Sanders and Dennis Tunstall have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season, including 45 percent of all Tigers points over their last five. On the other bench, freshmen Matt Lewis, Darius Banks and Michael Christmas have combined to score 51 percent of James Madison’s points this season.BRILLIANT BRIAN: Fobbs has connected on 31.5 percent of the 130 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Towson is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 15-6 when scoring at least 60.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Dukes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. James Madison has an assist on 30 of 81 field goals (37 percent) across its previous three matchups while Towson has assists on 29 of 82 field goals (35.4 percent) during its past three games.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic James Madison offense has averaged 73.6 possessions per game this season, ranking the Dukes 28th nationally. Towson has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 66.8 possessions per game (ranked 299th).

