Jacksonville looks for home win vs Kennesaw St.

Kennesaw State (1-25, 0-13) vs. Jacksonville (12-16, 5-8)

Swisher Gym, Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville looks for its fourth straight win over Kennesaw State at Swisher Gym. The last victory for the Owls at Jacksonville was an 81-71 win on Jan. 21, 2017.

SUPER SENIORS: Jacksonville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. David Bell, Destin Barnes, Aamahne Santos and DeAnthony McCallum have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Dolphins points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TYLER: Tyler Hooker has connected on 22.1 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 78.2 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Kennesaw State has lost its last 15 road games, scoring 50.3 points, while allowing 76.7 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Owls have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Dolphins. Jacksonville has an assist on 22 of 78 field goals (28.2 percent) across its past three outings while Kennesaw State has assists on 26 of 54 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Jacksonville has held opposing teams to only 40.6 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Atlantic Sun teams.

