Jackson St. looks to sweep Alcorn State

Alcorn State (10-10, 6-3) vs. Jackson State (8-14, 5-4) Williams Center, Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson…

Alcorn State (10-10, 6-3) vs. Jackson State (8-14, 5-4)

Williams Center, Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State goes for the season sweep over Alcorn State after winning the previous matchup in Lorman. The teams last played each other on Jan. 11, when the Tigers shot 47.4 percent from the field while limiting Alcorn State to just 40 percent en route to an 11-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Alcorn State has relied heavily on its seniors. Maurice Howard, Corey Tillery, Deshaw Andrews and Kobe Wilson have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Braves points over the team’s last five games.

SWAC IMPROVEMENT: The Braves have scored 78.7 points per game and allowed 71.9 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 58.6 points scored and 80.1 points given up per game to non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TROYMAIN: Troymain Crosby has connected on 30.2 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 82.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Jackson State is 0-11 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 8-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Braves have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. Jackson State has 28 assists on 69 field goals (40.6 percent) over its past three outings while Alcorn State has assists on 36 of 75 field goals (48 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Alcorn State is rated first among SWAC teams with an average of 77.6 points per game.

