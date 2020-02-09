Jackson St. looks to extend streak vs Southern

Southern (9-14, 6-4) vs. Jackson State (9-14, 6-4) Williams Center, Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State…

Southern (9-14, 6-4) vs. Jackson State (9-14, 6-4)

Williams Center, Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Southern. Jackson State’s last SWAC loss came against the Prairie View Panthers 74-60 on Jan. 20. Southern fell 66-62 at Grambling State in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: Tristan Jarrett is putting up 17.7 points to lead the way for the Tigers. Roland Griffin is also a key contributor, putting up 14 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Jaguars are led by Ahsante Shivers, who is averaging 9.3 points.

SWAC IMPROVEMENT: The Tigers have scored 67 points per game and allowed 62.5 points per game across 10 conference games. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 62.4 points scored and 78.5 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.SHIVERS CAN SHOOT: Shivers has connected on 35.2 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over the last five games. He’s also made 77.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Jackson State is 0-11 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 9-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Jaguars have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. Jackson State has an assist on 38 of 77 field goals (49.4 percent) over its previous three games while Southern has assists on 43 of 77 field goals (55.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern is ranked second among SWAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.4 percent. The Jaguars have averaged 11.1 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.