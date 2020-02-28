IUPUI seeks revenge on Detroit

Detroit (7-23, 5-12) vs. IUPUI (7-23, 3-14) Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Detroit goes for…

Detroit (7-23, 5-12) vs. IUPUI (7-23, 3-14)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit goes for the season sweep over IUPUI after winning the previous matchup in Detroit. The teams last met on Jan. 23, when IUPUI made just two free throws on seven attempts while the Titans hit 11 of 12 en route to the 12-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: IUPUI’s Marcus Burk has averaged 21.2 points while Jaylen Minnett has put up 16.5 points. For the Titans, Antoine Davis has averaged 23.7 points and 4.6 assists while Chris Brandon has put up 6.3 points and eight rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Davis has been directly responsible for 60 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 27 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Detroit has lost its last four road games, scoring 74.5 points, while allowing 87.3 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Jaguars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Titans. IUPUI has 44 assists on 79 field goals (55.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Detroit has assists on 27 of 67 field goals (40.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit as a team has made 8.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Horizon teams.

