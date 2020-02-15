IUPUI looks to end streak vs Wright State

IUPUI (6-21, 2-12) vs. Wright State (22-5, 12-2) Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

IUPUI (6-21, 2-12) vs. Wright State (22-5, 12-2)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks to extend IUPUI’s conference losing streak to six games. IUPUI’s last Horizon win came against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 89-85 on Jan. 25. Wright State is coming off a 75-58 win at home over Illinois-Chicago in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Wright State’s Loudon Love, Bill Wampler and Cole Gentry have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 56 percent of all Raiders points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Marcus Burk has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all IUPUI field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 29 field goals and seven assists in those games.

THREAT FROM DEEP: IUPUI’s Jaylen Minnett has attempted 257 3-pointers and connected on 35.4 percent of them, and is 14 of 43 over the past three games.

TWO STREAKS: IUPUI has dropped its last three road games, scoring 69.3 points and allowing 82.3 points during those contests. Wright State has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 85.4 points while giving up 67.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wright State offense has scored 81.6 points per game this season, ranking the Raiders fifth nationally. The IUPUI defense has allowed 78.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 303rd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.